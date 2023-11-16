A man responsible for generating over R36 million for selling Eskom vouchers appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court recently

His operations involved 13 other people and a former Eskom employee and they sold electricity fraudulently

Netizens made fun of the man's predicament and jokingly roasted him after he was caught

The man responsible for allegedly defrauding Eskom of over R36 million by selling prepaid electricity vouchers worked with a former Eskom employee. The man and his accomplices reportedly ran a syndicate which supplied electricity vouchers in Johannesburg. South Africans laughed at the man's daring criminal act and many turned the matter into a joke.

Man's electricity voucher syndicate exposed.

According to SowetanLIVE, Maqala Mohapi and 13 of his accomplices appeared recently at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court facing a list of charges, including money laundering, theft, corruption and the illegal possession of a semi-automatic firearm.

The case has been postponed. The mastermind behind the operation was Ben Theletsane, who worked for Eskom. When he died in 2017, his wife took over the operation with their three sons.

It is alleged that Mohapi started his operation in 2011 and would send a lackey to retrieve electricity meter numbers. After generating electricity, he would get money from the operation. He also allegedly stole the machine used to create electricity from Eskom's Fochville offices. The National Prosecuting Authority found that they generated over R36 million from the operation.

When one of the suspects, Victor Mdlalose, was arrested in 2021, he reportedly offered the Hawks R100K to avoid arrest. He called Joseph Mdlalose to bring the money and both were arrested.

South Africans roast the man

South Africans on Facebook joked about the case.

Leonard Ribo Davids said:

“He followed the government’s example, but at least he delivered electricity to households.”

Marcus wa Bapedi wrote:

“Give him his Nobel Peace Prize.”

Lesiba Masipa added:

“It was turned into a family business. South Africa is a reality show.”

Themba Hadebe remarked:

“The good life in RSA can only be realised by the unemployed. They are not even subjected to a lifestyle audit.”

Tolo Dlangamandla Alex was amazed.

“If he was a politician, he would not be exposed.”

