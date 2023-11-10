Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, has a new R1.5 million fraud case

According to News 24, Nzuzo Njilo's new fresh case is related to 1,000 tons of chrome

Mzansi responded to the new announcement of Njilo's new case as some said he is not a businessman but a scammer

Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, has a new fraud case against him.

Source: Twitter

Haike, Nzuzo Njilo finds himself in a fresh new fraudulent case against him once again.

Nzuzo Njilo has a new fraud case of R1,5m related to 1,000 tons of chrome

Former twerker Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, tops the Twitter trending list once again. The businessman earlier this year appeared in court with his co-accused, Kwanda Ntshangase, after they were the prime suspects of fraud linked to the sale of a truck in May 2021.

Nzuzo has made headlines recently for a fresh new fraudulent case against him. According to News24, Njilo has been accused of an R1,5 million fraud case related to 1,000 tons of chrome.

The publication shared a tweet on Twitter regarding this case.

Netizens blast Nzuzo Njilo on X for his new case

Shortly after the news of Njilo's new case was shared on social media, Mzansi flooded the comment section, dragging the reality TV star's husband for fraud:

@RuthlessXerro said:

"Looks like the wifey gonna have to do another mixtape for legal funds."

@Mothematiks asked:

"Why do newspapers insist on calling fraudsters & criminals 'businessmen'?"

@mshengulala shared:

"We use the term businessman very loosely in this country."

@BawlerThe questioned:

"Businessman or scammer???"

@Mamphephethe_10 mentioned:

"I have learned not to envy the lives of these so-called rich people, and there's too much going on behind closed doors."

@IamMsondezi shared:

"This fellow definitely secured the bag there, ku Faith."

@SansCue commented:

"Baddies love criminals."

@TaureanGoddess_ responded:

"Yho this guy is a tsotsi."

Faith Nketsi’s husband Nzuzo Njilo under fire as more scam victims emerge

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Njilo was coming under fire as more victims came forward. After Njilo handed himself over to the police when a warrant of arrest was issued for him, more juicy details about his business deals emerged.

Nzuzo Njilo seems to have made his fortune from scamming unsuspecting victims. The businessman, who rose to prominence after marrying socialite Faith Nketsi, can't seem to stay out of trouble with his alleged dodgy deals.

