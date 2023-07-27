Faith Nketsi's husband and baby daddy Nzuzo Njilo's fraud case has been postponed to October following his recent court appearance

The businessman made headlines earlier this year when he and his business partner were accused of fraud

Njilo and his co-accused Kwanda Ntshangase are currently out on R30 000 and R3 000 bails respectively

Faith Nketsi's husband Nzuzo Njilo is still not off the hook after his controversial fraud case. The flamboyant businessman recently appeared in court, but the case was moved again.

Nzuzo Njilo's fraud case moved to October

It looks like controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo will frequent Johannesburg and KZN a lot until the judgement in his court case is passed. Njilo who is married to Have Faith star Faith Nketsi recently appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court on Monday but the case was moved to a later date again.

According to City Press, the 29-year-old alleged fraudster who handed himself over to the police in April is currently out on a R30 000 bail. His co-accused Kwanda Ntshangase also had to pay R3000.

Njilo reportedly had another fraud case in Johannesburg but the charges against him were dropped. Speaking at the time, the businessman's lawyer Ofentse Nkgwang said they did legal representations for the withdrawal of the case based on the merits of the case and it was successful.

Nzuzo Njilo will be back at the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court on 9 October.

