South African media personality Faith Nketsi's husband Nzuzo Njilo has been in the media a lot for all the wrong reasons

Njilo charted trends and hogged headlines after a warrant of arrest was issued for him and a business partner over fraud charges

The controversial businessman was later released on a R30 000 bail and allegedly went clubbing with his friends and wife

Faith Nketsi's husband Nzuzo Njilo's legal woes are far from over. The businessman has been trending after more fraud charges were levelled against him.

Njilo who was released on a R30K bail after appearing in court last week allegedly went partying with his close friends and wife.

Faith Nketsi's husband Nzuzo Njilo allegedly passes out after drinking too much during a night out

Nzuzo Njilo still has a long legal battle to fight but that did not stop him from having a little fun with his friends and wife Faith Nketsi. The controversial businessman who is currently out of prison on bail reportedly went partying with friends after his release.

Sources close to Sunday World told the publication that Njilo was spotted having the time of his life in different clubs. The entourage allegedly ended up in Edwin Sodi’s club LIV in Sandton where Njilo reportedly passed out after having too much to drink.

Nzuzo Njilo reportedly held in the club management's office after passing out

According to reports circulating in the media, Njilo's friend who was with him confirmed the incident revealing that Njilo was just having a good time with his wife Faith Nketsi and some friends. The friend said:

"He was just happy. He obviously drank too much. Faith left him at the club and some of our friends left early but he stayed out of trouble and was held in the office because he was just drunk, not rowdy."

