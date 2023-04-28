Nzuzo Njilo and his co-accused, Kwanda Ntshangase, were granted bail at the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court for a fraud charge linked to the sale of a truck in May 2021

Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo had his first court appearance alongside co-accused Kwanda Ntshangase. Images: n_njilo

Source: Twitter

Nzuzo Njilo and his co-accused Kwanda Ntshangase, who are suspected of fraud linked to the sale of a truck in May 2021, were granted bail at the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court.

Nzuzo Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase appeared in court in Port Shepstone

Njilo, the husband of media personality Faith Nketsi and son of former Msunduzi Local Municipality Mayor Themba Njilo, was granted bail of R30 000, while Ntshangase received bail of R3 000. According to EWN, the bail conditions require both men to report to their nearest police stations twice a week and refrain from leaving the country or committing any other offences. The matter will resume on June 20.

Footage of the fraud suspects has garnered attention from Mzansi

Posting on their Twitter account, EWN shared footage of Njilo and Ntshangase in court:

"[WATCH] The suspected fraudsters Nzuzo Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase are now appearing before the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court, for a formal bail application. @_NMabaso"

The post drew comments from South Africans who shared their opinions on the arrest.

@oddeomontle said:

"Indoda must be wanted"

@thandomasanabo said:

"Mina, I am surprised as to how they pretended to be salesmen at an actual dealership. Like the ladies went to “BMW” to look for a car but paid Thando for the car and not the actual dealership??? This sound like those Mr Price / Sportscene scams "

@NtselePoppy commented:

Is Mrs Njilo in court to support her husband?

@Gabadiya21 commented:

"Where is the “Indoda must be investigated” and “Indoda must be wanted by hawks” gang ?? hehe"

@TshepiMolson commented:

"That money bought a car and sponsored Instagram content."

@GawdItsMajorMzi said:

"He must be street smart" Nizoboshwa "

@dah_afrika said:

"Does he have Faith in the justice system?"

