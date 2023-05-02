Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her two co-accused will be applying for bail in the Thabo Bester escape case

The NPA said it would oppose the bail application that is set to take place on 3 and 4 May

South Africans don't think the court should grant Dr Nandipha bail because she's already proved she is a flight risk

BLOEMFONTEIN - The infamously disgraced doctor, Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused are headed back to the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Magudumana will be joined in the dock by former G4S warder Senohe Matsoara and a former CCTV technician Teboho Lipolo.

Dr Nandipha to apply for bail in Thabo Beter escape case

The trio will be making bail applications on 3 and 4 May in the widely reported Thabo Bester prison break case, SABC News reported.

They are facing charges of murder, aiding and abetting, defeating the ends of justice and fraud for their roles in helping Bester escape the Mangaung Correctional Facility.

NPA to oppose Dr Nandipha and co-accused bail

According to SowetanLIVE, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it would oppose bail for Dr Nandipha and her co-accused. However, the state said it would only reveal its reasons when the accused appeared in court.

Dr Nandipha's father, Zolile Sekeleni, on the other hand, was granted R10 000 bail. Free State NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the state did not oppose Sekeleni's bail because of the elderly man's poor health.

South Africans believe Dr Nandipha should not be granted bail

Below are some comments:

@MadooraMopedi claimed:

"They mustn’t give her a bail I think she might harm herself because of the embarrassment unless she likes this kind of attention, but I highly doubt it."

@nkulikankuli said:

"No bail, she's already proven she's a flight risk."

Sandy Marsh Roman added:

"By law, they are entitled to apply for bail, but I hope they don't get it."

@ZahZah23522795 warned:

"They better not make that mistake, we know how she operates. The state cannot afford another 1,4mil to get her back in the country. No bail."

Mello Wa Pta commented:

"In this case, the application for bail will be a tick list in the constitution to say the court complied; but the granting of bail to Magudumana will be like attempting to walk to Europe on foot and be there in 20 minutes!"

@quartermutton criticised:

"Watch how they actually legitimately get bail in this circus we call a justice system."

Ying Yang demanded:

"She should be denied bail, she might compromise lots of evidence forthcoming, and she must remain in custody."

