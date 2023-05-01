The police have arrested two more people in connection with Thabo Bester's daring prison escape in Bloemfontein

The two men were nabbed at their place of residence, and the police confirmed that they were dismissed G4S employees

SA citizens weighed in on the arrests on social media, and many were stunned by the apparent corruption

Thabo Bester at Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on April 14, 2023 in Bloemfontein. Image: Frikkie Kapp and Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN - Two former G4S employees have been arrested for aiding Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

The employees who the private security company fired were arrested on Monday at their residential places.

So far, eight people have been arrested for aiding and abetting the convicted murderer escape from the maximum prison managed by G4S on May 3, 2022, reported EWN.

South African Police confirm more arrests in Thabo Bester case

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told TimeLIVE that the duo will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The pair were charged with assisting a prisoner escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

Citizens discuss the arrests on social media

Babalwa Edgar said:

"Thabo Bester is a tornado dragging everyone as he moves."

Elbee Ndabezithaa posted:

"G4S is corrupt also, they should lose any partnership they have with correctional services."

Tefo Khunou asked:

"They are only arresting security officials, what about high-profile people?

Tshwarelo Molaudzi commented:

"Every day there is shocking news about Bester, this country is a circus we have passed the movie stage."

Thabang Sidwell Ntshela said:

"They should rat each other out till we get to top management."

Lesego Mosito commented:

"Their company dismissed them without a charge?"

Nancy Mnini Mehluko asked:

"Why aren’t they arresting the big fish?"

