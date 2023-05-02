A former public prosecutor from Limpopo has landed in hot water for bribery and corruption

The Seshego District Court sentenced the prosecutor to five years for receiving a R1 500 bribe and withdrawing a case

South Africans are shocked that the former prosecutor would throw her entire career away from R 1 500

SESHEGO - A disgraced former prosecutor's corruption conviction has landed her a five-year jail sentence.

Limpopo court sentenced a former prosecutor to five years in jail for accepting a R1 500 bribe and withdrawing a drunk driving case. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The Seshego District Court in Limpopo sentenced Guesta Rhulani Maboela on Friday, 28 March, for accepting a R1 500 bride and withdrawing a drunk driving case.

Former prosecutor demands bribe in drunk driving case

The bribery dates back to May 2019, when Maboela demanded R1 500 from a person arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The complainant reported the extortion to the Hawks, which conducted a swift undercover operation. Maboela was arrested at her workplace after taking a bribe, IOL reported.

Hawks investigation uncovers withdrawn drunk driving case

The undercover investigation also uncovered that the case against the complainant had been withdrawn before the court.

In a press release, Limpopo Hawks Provincial Head Major-General Gopz Govender praised the investigation and prosecution team for ensuring Maboela faced justice.

Govender said:

“We are determined to fight the scourge of corruption without fear or favour.”

South African shocked former prosecutor would risk career over R1.5K

Below are some comments:

@Kim_Laura1 said:

"Tjo imagine ‍♀️ o dom, dom, dom."

@BbwMaturity commented:

"Poverty mentality. Imagine your whole career destroyed by R1 500 bribe."

@Plsb12 asked:

"Let her rot in jail. How many cases has she withdrawn? @NPA_Prosecutes I have been saying some of your colleagues are corrupt."

@IamExclusiv questioned

"Losing your livelihood for Wan Pon 5?"

@ThinkDeeper71 stated:

"You lost everything over R1500... Remember that to anyone who thinks of doing this."

@DivineTime2All claimed:

"PLEASE, don't waste your future like this prosecutor."

