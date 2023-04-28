Faith Nketsi's husband Nzuzo Njilo has landed in more hot water as other people he allegedly scammed are speaking up after his recent arrest

Two women came forward and revealed that Njilo scammed them of hundreds of thousands, that he never paid back

Nzuzo handed himself to the police last week, after making headlines when a warrant of arrest was issued for him

Nzuzo Njilo seems to have made his fortune from scamming unsuspecting victims. The businessman who rose to prominence after marrying socialite Faith Nketsi, can't seem to stay out of trouble with his alleged dodgy deals.

Faith Nketsi’s husband, Nzuzo Njilo, is in hot water as more people he allegedly scammed come forward. Image: @faith.nketsi and @n_njilo

After Njilo handed himself over to the police after a warrant of arrest was issued for him, more juicy details about his business deals have emerged.

Nzuzo Njilo's scam victims continue to emerge following his arrest

Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo's alleged scam victims are finally sharing their stories. Two other people revealed that they were in business with Sky's father, but everything reportedly went south, as they never benefitted from the business deals.

According to ZAlebs, Melford Dube of Dube Empire Group revealed that he invested R300 000 in the suspect's truck company, Njilo Trucks in 2020. But he later discovered that Njilo did not own any trucks. He added that he has not received any money from Njilo since injecting the money into his business.

Another businesswoman, Mala Gwarube, said she agreed with Luntu of Maxbu Projects to lease her truck to them and get R90 000 per month. Zimoja Lezinto reports that Gwerube then saw her truck on social media soon after handing it over, which Njilo had posted. She said:

"Maxegwana has not paid me a single cent from June 2020 until now, it’s almost been three years now."

Faith Nketsi’s husband Nzuzo Njilo vacates Hyde Park home amid fraud allegations with Kwanda Ntshangase

Keeping up with Nzuzo Njilo, Briefly News previously reported that he is said to have abandoned his multimillion-rand mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

City Press reports that Faith's husband left his Johannesburg home in Hyde Park after the fraud allegations were made public, and his name topped social media trends.

