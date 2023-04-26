Gogo Maweni's husband Sabelo Magube has debunked claims that he is with the popular sangoma for her money

Magube said he works and has his own company that brings him money to fend for himself and his family

The sentiments comes days after reports that the pair had a fight when Sabelo had an accident with one of Gogo Maweni's fancy cars

Gogo Maweni's fans believe that the Izangoma Zodumo star is the main breadwinner for her home.

Gogo Maweni’s husband Sabelo Magube has responded to claims that he is a golddigger. Image: @dr_maweni

Many are under the impression that the controversial media personality's husband Sabelo Magube is with her for her money.

Gogo Maweni's husband Sabelo Magube debunks claims that he is a gold digger

Social media users have been hinting that Sabelo Magube married Gogo Maweni, real name Makgotso Lee-Anne Mokopo for her money.

According to TimesLIVE, Sabelo Magube set the record straight during a recent show. He said he knows that many people think that he lives off his wealthy wife but he works hard for himself. He said:

“I work, and I have my own company.”

Gogo Maweni allegedly makes more money than her husband Sabelo Magube

Sabelo Magube may have confirmed that he is not a gold digger but he reportedly earns less that Maweni. According to Zimoja Lezinto, a source close to Dr Maweni disclosed the information. The source said:

"She is an independent woman, she makes more money and her ego is inflated. You can earn money, which is already an issue for a man. When he crashed her car, she said some crazy things to him which I will not repeat."

Gogo Maweni addresses divorce rumours in Instagram post

In more news about Gogo Maweni's marriage, Briefly News previously reported that the star recently took to social media to shut down rumours that her marriage with her husband, Sabelo Mgube, is heading for a divorce.

In a post on her Instagram, Gogo Maweni reflected on her relationship with her husband, stating that they are committed to making it work despite their challenges.

"Lol my husbands caption tho ❤️ Happy 5th anniversary love @velabahleke_the_king"

