Mihlali Ndamase has been trending after a video clip of her discussing the importance of marrying a rich man went viral on social media.

Mihlali emphasized the importance of women having their finances in check and not depending solely on their partners for financial security .

. Twitter was divided by the video as tweeps started trolling the content creator while some came to her defence

The popular South African beauty influencer and CEO of Malakyt SA, Mihlali Ndamase, has been making headlines after a video clip of her discussing why she wants to marry a wealthy man went viral on social media.

Mihlali's youtube vlog trends on Twitter

In the video, Mihlali can be heard advising women to ensure that they also have financial independence, even if they are with a rich man. She emphasized the importance of having one's finances in check so that if the man decides to leave, their life will not be disrupted.

The uncaptioned post by @mbalis_bakery drew widespread chatter in the Twitterverse.

Mihlali also stressed that a rich man should add to their lifestyle, but their lives should not be completely dependent on him or his money.

Fans were divided on the video by the content creator

While some fans responded to the video in agreeance with the content creator, others reacted to Mimi's in a less savoury manner.

@mbali_nkm said:

"Not taking advice from anyone who date’s married men. Sorry"

@sellosaul commented:

"So her financial independence isn't enough to sustain her life to marry an average Joe? Surely your wealth as a woman should be enough not to have a preference when it comes to love or marriage. Most rich men get any woman they want because their wealth is enough."

@pontsho_mp said:

"Yoh retla shwela ho sebe di 10 but your preference is your preference Queens. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise "

@Bonginko01 commented:

Why do women look for wealthy men ? Wild ...is this Mihlali ?

Some tweeps came to Mimi's defence

Although the influencer faced a lot of backlash over her video, her message has resonated with many tweeps, many of whom came to her defence against the Twitter trolls.

@nonoza2020 tweeted:

"Simise i foundation sana "

Lukatha15th said:

"You could come on here and post the entire video for context.. You are problematic Sis because Mihlali said a lot of things before this statement and after but you just want to drop on here and setting g her up to be dragged. Pathetic"

@sibaatsea said;

"Inkinga yenu isn't the message but it's the sender. Ave nizenza ncono."

