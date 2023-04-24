Faith Nketsi's husband Nzuzo Njilo was arrested after he handed himself over at a KwaZulu-Natal police station

Njilo appeared at the Port Shepstone Magistrate Court on fraud charges and will remain in custody until Friday

Njilo and his business and Kwanda Ntshangae stand accused of defrauding a businessman to who they were supposed to sell a truck

Nzuzo Njilo was arrested and appeared at the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court. Image: @n_njilo

Source: Twitter

The KwaZulu Natal (KZN) police have confirmed that Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo was arrested on fraud charges. Njilo kept his word and presented himself to the police after an arrest warrant was issued against him and his associate Kwanda Ntshangase.

Njilo and Ntshangase appear in court on fraud charges

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Njilo appeared before the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court and will remain behind bars until April 28.

According to The South African, Ntshangase also handed himself to the police on April 20 and was remanded into custody as well by the same court on April 21.

Njilo and his accomplice allegedly pretended to be car salesmen and conned a man into buying a truck with them in May 2021 that he never received, reported News24. Netshiunda said:

“The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money. The truck was never delivered and since then the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remain unknown.”

Mzansi weigh in on Njilo's arrest at Port Shepstone police station

@nombukuza mentioned:

"He tried to dribble the state now the IO is dribbling him, they will see him on Friday, Nzuzo Bester."

@ntanga_lindelwa asked:

"Where is faith in all this?"

@retsjay63 shared:

"This guy one waited for me to pack and ask if I can sell him my car. I just told him that I'm not a car dealer."

@Gontse_boww stated:

"What a waste."

@EdwardMaps tweeted"

"Do not envy the wealth of the wicked.

