Faith Nketsi has been advised against posting her daughter Sky Njilo on social media after admitting to feeling pressured into doing so

The new mommy revealed that people have been taking pictures of Sky without her knowledge or consent, and so she fears someone might publish them

Her fans told her not to feel pressured or bullied into posting Sky, especially when she is not yet ready to

Model and TV personality Faith Nketsi has slammed people who sneakily take pictures of Sky Njilo without her consent.

For this reason, she revealed the pressures of posting her and finally revealing her face.

Faith Nketsi contemplates finally showing off Sky Njilo

Taking to her Twitter account, Faith Nketsi shared that she fears posting Sky online but was left with no choice after people photographed her.

"I’m thinking of posting Sky and just letting go of my fear. I’m so tired of walking up to strangers and calling them out, and asking them to delete the pictures they sneakily took. People are wild."

Fans advise against showing off Sky Njilo, saying she should not be bullied into it

@Murendizee said:

"Don't, she'll decide at 16 to post herself."

@BontleMS said:

"Don't be bullied into posting her. The only reason you should post her is when you're truly ready to share her with your followers. Till then, enjoy her in your little bubble."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"If it means that you continue asking people to delete her pictures, please do, mama. Don’t be pressured into posting Sky, you’ll post her when you're ready."

@Filwe_Flow said:

"Only when you’re ready, mama’s. The internet is a bad place."

@SibaAtSea said:

"This is so creepy and invasive. Why do people do these things."

@buhlelatha said:

"Don’t allow bullies to force you, told myself I’ll never post my kids on social media, and so far, I’m still sticking by it doesn’t matter who says what."

@Sye_Mdluli said:

"Only when you're ready, it's YOUR daughter. She's your baby, and you have every right to protect her."

@majoyana31 said:

"I don’t understand the fussing about your child, why you even discussing it on this platform."

