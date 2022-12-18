Faith Nketsi is in love with her husband Nzuzo Njilo and will stop at nothing to show him off

The Have Faith star recently painted timelines red when she celebrated her baby daddy's birthday

She shared a sweet and saucy video and a heartwarming caption professing her love for baba ka Sky

Faith Nketsi is celebrating her husband Nzuzo Njilo's trip around the sun. The media personality posted a loved-up video.

Faith Nketsi celebrated her husband Nzuzo Njilo's birthday with a sweet post. Image: @faith.nketsi.

Source: Instagram

Nketsi has been flaunting her beautiful family on her social media pages and Mzansi is here for the content.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one shared a sweet video showing some fun and romantic moments with her man. Faith Nketsi also hinted that there are plans to expand their family in the sweet caption she posted. She wrote:

"Happy birthday to my husband, the father of my baby and others to come ☺️, my partner, my lover and my best friend . I love you so much my baby. You’ve made me the happiest woman in the world . I just love you so much baba ka Sky. I love you with all that I am ❤️❤️❤️. to many more memories."

Social media users did not miss the opportunity to celebrate their fav's boo. Many flocked to the post's comments section to wish Mr Njilo well on his birthday.

@queenveebosset wrote:

"OMG babe. This is so beautiful I wanna cry! ❤️ God Forever bless your union."

@likona_m added:

" cutest thing I watched in 2022 ❣️❣️❤️ and this Tamia song hayi Faith you’re such a lover HBD to your LOYL."

@bussi2257 commented:

"Love is something like thisDo you hear me."

@malebo.malatsi wrote:

"Love is beautiful❤️ happy birthday 2 him."

@lemon_maneli noted:

"This was so beautiful to watch ."

Source: Briefly News