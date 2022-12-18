DJ Shimza's concert at Sun Bet Arena was a huge success and his fans gave him raving reviews

The DJ took to social media the morning after the event to thank his fans for their unbelievable support

Shimza also posted epic videos and pictures from the concert that was by thousands of hyped people

DJ Shimza at his packed concert at Sun Bet Arena. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza pulled off a world-class concert on Saturday night at Sun Bet Arena at Times Square in Pretoria.

The event was so lit, concert-goers took to social media to share pictures and videos from their sizzling night.

In the videos, thousands of people can be seen enjoying the music performed by the DJ and the star-studded line-up.

Shimza was grateful for the support, and he penned a sweet message to his fans on Sunday morning.

"To everyone that supported #ShimzaAtSunArena, even those that couldn’t make it, thank you so much! Those who were there, you were the real stars of the show, thank you."

During the show, Shimza also posted videos capturing the audience from his point of view, and the energy was electrifying.

@zinhlemasombuk6 said:

"Yesterday was epic man next year December you should definitely do it again."

@MduMbambo1 wrote:

"You're the best, my man, may you continue and do better and bigger things. No one does it better than you."

@sunelmusicianza posted:

"You did it, bro! What an amazing night! Siyabonga."

@rozay_t88 mentioned:

"What a beautiful experience, everything was well-organised, can't wait for the 2023 event already."

@bella.globe said:

"Last night was honestly amazing, all the artists outdid themselves. Well done."

kgomotso17 added:

"Thank you Shimza. Wow, what a production! We enjoyed every second of the show. May God continue to abundantly bless you. This was a beautiful Xmas present to us."

@quinton_maya6 commented:

"Shimza remains undefeated."

