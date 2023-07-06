Wedding bells are chiming for Loliwe hitmaker Zahara, who is planning for her big day

The singer opened up about her life with her third fiancé, engineer Mpho Xaba

Her romantic proposal opened a conversation on Twitter, with her followers advising her to be cautious

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana is getting married and says love is bliss.

Songstress Zahara shares details about her wedding and husband-to-be. Images: @_anteye, @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Loliwe singer finally finds love

The Umthwalo singer took to her Twitter account to announce her engagement on 11 March. Her followers showered her with congratulatory messages, some cautioning her to be more careful this time:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zahara hopes that she's third-time lucky

Planning for the big has begun with finding outfits and the venue. She has kept other information to herself but has shared that she wants a small and gorgeous ceremony with flowers.

She told Zimoja about her life as a betrothed and how her fiancé Mpho Xaba treats her:

"I have been so happy, I won't even lie. He makes me happy. Nothing has changed since the proposal, he has been so consistent."

This wedding needs to be perfect for her because she's not planning on getting married again:

"All I know, is this will be my dream wedding. I plan to only do this once."

The songstress has been unlucky in love and engaged two times before called Xaba a 'generator' in a deleted post below:

@KidiPotse said:

"So beautiful sis, I'm so happy for you Queen. God is good, you deserve so much happiness after everything you've gone through. May you be blessed and strengthened going through this journey called life."

@xolaniXnkosi went overboard:

"Siyabonga Zahara, now you need a baby."

@__T_touch said:

"Congratulations. You deserve happiness."

@Luie_Bee wished her well:

"Some men really like taking advantage of vulnerable women I hope it ends with pure love and happiness. Zahara has been through too much"

@iput_sa reminded her:

"Congratulations. Aliboy the snake was not good for you"

Tweeps warn Zahara against posting a picture with an unknown man

In a previous Briefly News report, a selfie of Zahara with an identified man was spotted on the streets of Twitter.

Tweeps were very quick in calling her to order, telling her to let go of December romances as they usually end in tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News