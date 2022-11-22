Zahara shocked Mzansi when she recently shared a photo of herself with a man who many peeps thought was her man after reading the caption

Despite the lighthearted post, peeps rushed to the comments section to troll Zahara, bringing her career failures to light

Other South African netizens, on the other hand, were relieved to see that Zahara's love life was not suffering like her career

Zahara's career may be going through a rough time, but her love life is thriving. The Loliwe singer recently revealed her boyfriend on social media.

The last time Mzansi was indulged in Zahara's life was when News24 reported that the star had been knocked up by his former boyfriend, doctor Mnyamezeli Japhta.

Recently, Zahara revealed her new boyfriend on Twitter. The singer posted a photo of the two of them boo'd up.

Zahara then added a sweet caption implying that they have been dating for some time. Zahara wrote:

"Only God knows how long ❤️"

After seeing the photo with the cute caption, online peeps rushed to the comments section. Many internet users warned her that the relationship would end in tragedy.

Other online users said that they are waiting for Zahara and her boyfriend to split up so that the singer can resume writing good and emotional songs.

Some netizens responded to the couple with sweet reactions. Peeps encouraged Zahara to fall deeper in love and advised her to take the relationship slowly.

See other mixed reactions from peeps below:

@qxapeya said:

"Beautiful smiles from both of you."

@McebisiMbusi shared:

"Forever till the marriage sisi ❤️"

@iloveOrangees posted:

"I'm truly and honestly happy for you @ZaharaSA"

@aubrey1187 wrote:

"You are already showing no hope."

@KubiNkali also said:

"Drunk in love huh!?!"

@Given_MIZ also shared:

"It won't last."

Zahara lives it uo in Congo

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Zahara had a great time in Congo, evidenced by her numerous social media posts.

The 33-year-old recently revealed on Twitter that she was on her sixth day in the African country by posting a stunning pic. Zahara was wearing a gorgeous colourful jumpsuit in the photo.

The picture post received over 6000 likes and 191 comments, and people are still flocking to it.

