Zahara has taken to social media to share a stunning photo of herself having a great time in Congo

The stunner revealed that she was on her sixth day in Congo, and the tweet quickly went viral after people flooded her comments section

Many people chose to ignore the breathtaking image and began trolling Zahara for her alleged alcoholism

Zahara is having a great time in Congo, evidenced by her numerous social media posts.

The 33-year-old recently revealed on Twitter that she is on her sixth day in the African country by posting a stunning pic. Zahara was wearing a gorgeous colourful jumpsuit in the photo.

The picture post has received over 6000 likes and 191 comments, and people are still flocking to it.

On Twitter, Zahara shared the following trending snap:

Zahara's followers mock her instead of complimenting her

Zahara has recently been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Many videos have surfaced online, showing her in a state that many people consider drunk. The Loliwe hitmaker has been criticised for her "drunk" performances numerous times.

As a result, even in her most recent posts, netizens continue to warn her to stop drinking, with some trolls taking advantage of the situation.

South Africans commented on Zahara's latest post in the following ways:

@Roman305III said:

"Wena u muhle wena as long as u don't drink "

@fenyane_ wrote:

"Please don't drink alcohol, even if it's one glass of wine."

@InnovateSA2 shared:

"We used to love you & your music but ke ungamthanda kanjan umuntu ongazithandi?"

@BusisaniMdlalo3 posted:

"Usuphuze ngaki yama beers Ntokazi (How many beers have you drank so far?)"

@Rodney30021801 replied:

"Hope you are representing us well there young lady..... "

@mohetloa commented:

"Please do us a favour & not get drunk there neh!"

@mbambelelli also said:

"Bendicinga uzothi Day 6 ndiSober (I though you were celebrating your sixth day of sobriety.)"

@YesuMurena added:

"Are you sober there, please don't embarrass us? Isidima sethu as a country."

Zahara trends after her alleged drunk video went viral

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara topped the South African trending charts after several videos of her performance at the Macufe Divas Festival started going around. In the videos, the singer slurred speech and struggled to hold a tune.

Twitter users started saying that Zahara looked drunk during her set, and some attendees confirmed that her performance was off.

The Loliwe songstress shut down the drunk rumours after she became aware of the public outcry by posting her video from the event.

