A woman on Twitter was excited that she was a step closer to becoming a qualified doctor and posted stunning pics capturing her joy

She shared with her followers that she had passed and was going to be a 5th-year medical student

Mzansi tweeps jumped in her comments and left heartwarming messages to encourage her further

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman celebrates on Twitter, advancing to the fifth year of medical school. Image: @Onthatile

Source: Twitter

A young medical student from the University of Witwatersrand inspired many South African people with her determination.

The lady going by the handle @OnthatiIe posted motivating pictures dressed in scrubs and said she passed her fourth year.

"Your favourite baby doctor made it to 5th year."

Her Twitter followers, who have been following her journey, congratulated her and expressed how proud they are of the future doctor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Other people who stumbled onto her post were shocked by her youthful appearance and said she must still be in high school.

Mzansi sent positives her way with likes and beautiful and beautiful comments.

@JoyBlackZA posted:

"Ncaw! Was it career day at school nana?"

@Kay_OhYeah said:

"Congratulations my doctor! As a celebration, I’ll be smoking hubbly for the last time this coming Mogodu Monday."

@ZamagwalaGwala commented:

"Proud of my black girls, making education fashionable. "

@CB_Nkwana wrote:

"Well done Nthati."

@PrettyM07 mentioned:

"Well I don't know you Onthatile but I'm proud of you. You seem very dedicated. "

@Boyboyomocool stated:

"Congratulations Dokotela."

@pearlbhebhe added:

"I feel your vibes through these pictures. You seem like such a positive, beautiful energy. May you always be protected from all harm, evil and shame. Be happy and continue to shine nana.❤️"

@lerato_morapedi shared:

"Oh, nana. You are reminding me of my own daughter who’s in matric right now and who wants to be a doctor (pathologist eventually). May you win."

Medical students celebrate officially becoming doctors in heartwarming video, SA stans: “Girls are fighting”

Briefly News reported that a group of happy medical students celebrated officially becoming doctors in a video that melted hearts across Mzansi.

@FaithMakhubele shared the clip of the happy event online and is also a graduate. The clip shows the new doctors smiling and singing while some also whip out their phones to take selfies. Twitter peeps enjoyed the post and applauded the new doctors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News