Unathi Nkayi has asked for people who might have taken screenshots of Sizwe Dhlomo's tweets addressing their fallout to share them with her

This is her bid to fight Kaya 959 for what she alleges to be a wrongful termination back in 2021

Sizwe Dlomo is confident in this legal battle as he encouraged people with the so-called evidence to come forward and send them to Unathi

Unathi Nkayi is fighting tooth and nail for what she believes is hers as her legal battle with Kaya 959 intensifies.

Sizwe Dhlomo seems unfazed by Unathi's announcement and has encouraged people to provide her with screenshots. Image: @unathi.co, @sizwedhlomo

Unathi's Instagram video of her asking for Sizwe Dhlomo's tweets goes viral

Radio personality Unathi Nkayi has asked for the public's assistance in her legal battle against Kaya 959. Her fight also includes Sizwe Dhlomo, who was at the centre of her getting fired.

She asked people with screenshots from Sizwe Dhlomo's 2021 rant to come forward and help her lawyers.

In her Instagram video, Unathi said:

“Guys, I need your help, if anyone screen grabbed the Twitter rant that Sizwe went on from the 17 of November to December 2021 about my wrongful termination. Two days, he dedicated to a Q and A. He’s deleted everything, but we’re not surprised.”

Sizwe Dhlomo could not care less about Unathi's plea, asks netizens to assist her

In a now-deleted tweet, Sizwe Dhlomo told a Twitter user to send Unathi the screenshots if he has them.

“Yeah, send her that thing if you have it.”

Responding to a netizen, Unathi shared that she had received the screenshots.

"All has been sent to me. People are fast."

Watch Unathi's video below:

SA weighs in on this, says Unathi is wasting her money

Responding to Unathi's video, some fans have advised her to let it go.

@a_vibez said:

"You gonna blow your money sisi yiyeke!!!!"

@lucy_.ankosi said:

"Just let it go, sis Sizwe doesn't care. He sees nothing wrong in what he did, but he won't take any responsibility for the whole matter instead he will continue to make you look like a mentally unstable person, focus on rebuilding yourself and your brand it's possible."

@ivealonediealone122 said:

"Unpopular opinion: we all know what happens with viral court cases in South Africa, they either end up like Senzo Meyiwas or the document is lost and never comes back but anyways, all the best, Unathi."

@fatsanib said:

"Sometimes it’s actually God that fires us and not a company/person… rest sister, if the battle was yours to win, you would have won it already."

Sizwe Dhlomo has zero regrets after Unathi got fired from Kaya 959

Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo was unapologetic about the way things ended between Unathi Nkayi and Kaya 959.

Responding to tweeps, Sizwe said Unathi lied about their interaction and got what she deserved.

