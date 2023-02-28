Unathi Nkayi recently spoke out about her Kaya 959 and Sizwe Dhlomo drama, stating that she intended to sue them right away

The radio personality was fired after she and Sizwe filed complaints against each other following heated arguments between them

Despite the stars' grievances against one another, Unathi claimed the rumours of gender-based violence were false

Unathi Nkayi has finally broken her silence about her dismissal from Kaya 959.

Unathi Nkayi revealed that she might sue Kaya 959. Image: @unathi.co and @sizwedhlomo

According to City Press, Unathi was shown the door by the radio station after she allegedly had a verbal fight with Sizwe Dhlomo. Since then, the two have been throwing shade at each other, with Unathi claiming she couldn't directly address the matter because Kaya 959 silenced her.

However, it seems like a year after the drama, she found her voice to speak out as she bared it all with her former Idols SA colleague Gareth Cliff on Uncancelled.

Unathi Nkayi slams Gender Based Violence (GBV) claims by Sizwe Dhlomo

The radio personality said it was extremely important to address the matter, as it followed her everywhere and was the root of why she lost out on some jobs. Unathi said she never accused Sizwe of being abusive to her.

Nkayi continued by saying they levelled accusations against each other, but their arguments never included any acts of violence between the two parties, as reported by ZAlebs.

“For the record, Sizwe and I both submitted in writing allegations against each other. Some founded and some were found not to be, from both of us. I have handed the matter against Kaya to handle legally."

Unathi Nkayi says her parents advised her to sue Kaya 959 when the time was right

The former Kaya 959 host said she wanted to sue the radio station after they issued a press release, but her parents talked her down. She claimed her parents initially advised her to wait before taking legal action.

Unathi stated that her father advised her not to drag the radio stations' management before the magistrate until they turned on each other.

"My dad was like you are not going to touch them for at least a year. So I am like why? He is like, they are going to turn on each other. So when they fired Sibongile, my dad said 'now you can go' [laughs]"

Unathi Nkayi gets the boot, star's contract not renewed at Star 91.9 FM

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi was reportedly booted from another radio station. The media personality's contract was not renewed at Star 91.9 FM.

The radio presenter moved to the station a few weeks after being fired from Kaya 959. She broadcasted at the station for only 10 months.

ZAlebs reported that Unanti and her co-host Justin Toerin's contracts had not been renewed. They will broadcast their last All Star Drive show at the end of February.

