Berita is tired of biting her tongue about her estranged husband Nota Baloyi and spilled the beans

The Afro-soul singer talked about her abusive marriage with Nota Baloyi and his frequent rage fits

Clips from the explosive interview are trending on social media and people were shocked she had to leave the country to escape from Nota

Berita opened up about the narcissistic abuse she suffered in her marriage with Nota Baloyi.

Berita was interviewed by Dineo Ranaka and Sol Pheduka on the Kaya 959 breakfast show about her life and music.

One of the topics that came up was her marriage with controversial music exec Nota Baloyi, and the singer shared why she left her

Berita tells Dineo Ranaka and Sol Pheduka

The Zimbabwean-born singer told the radio hosts that she could longer deal with Nota's narcissistic abuse. She said all along she thought the reason Nota was emotionally abusive to her and everyone around her was because he had anger issues.

Berita said one day she called a therapist and explained her relationship and was told she was dealing with a narcissist.

The Siyathandana songstress added that was her wake-up call and she decided there and then to leave Nota.

Berita added that when she left her marital home Nota was harassing her to the point where she had to flee back home to Zimbabwe.

"He was harassing me privately, harassing my family and everyone else around me. I had to leave the country."

SA Twitter users react to Berita's abuse allegations made against Nota

@Callme_Khaya said:

"She is right you don’t overthink things when you are in such situations, Berita is balanced upstairs."

@ThabaniGumede21 stated:

"This isn't shocking honestly. We all know what a menace Nota is. I'm just glad Berita saw him for what he is and left."

@RealSelebogo_T wrote:

"Screaming and yelling at the police that’s his trademark."

@MbawuMelusi posted:

"But Nota speaks as if they are still together. I mean he still calls her his wife, he makes it sound like they are back together and they've resolved their problems."

@Twana_Mashandu stated:

"Haybo kanti this man really needs help."

@JerryMjerezar asked:

"Women don't play this game of saving men. Then why do we men try to save most of them?. Berita left this guy instead of trying to help him.

