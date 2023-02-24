The Queen star Sibusisiwe "Sibu" Jili reportedly shared that she's not ashamed that she moved back home after the show ended

The actress decided to go to her family's house in Kwazulu-Natal after she couldn't maintain her life in Johannesburg

Jili lost her acting job when The Queen aired its final episode on January 13, 2023, after it wasn't renewed for another Season

Former The Queen actress Sibu Jili went home after the show ended, leaving Johannesburg and returning to her home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

News24 reported that The Queen ended on January 13 2023, after seven explosive Seasons.

On the Mzansi Magic telenovela, Sibu played the character of cop Georgina and was among the actors and actresses who went out of work when the Fergusons Films show wasn't renewed.

According to Zimoja, Jili admitted she couldn't maintain the celebrity life after she lost her acting gig.

"When people see you on TV, they automatically think you are loaded, and it is far from that."

"TV or not, I'm not ashamed to start afresh. Now I am in the right state of mind and in a happy place. My focus is all on my music."

The Queen viewers show support to Sibu Jili after moving back home when the telenovela ended

@mpendullo said:

"There’s absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. I’m sure she was very supportive at home and that’s why it’s always easy to go back."

@GI_Irvin shared:

"We are all moving back home after a retrenchment. I’ve already told my parents that I will return home in winter. Y’all should do the same‍♂️"

@Msigi_Emotion posted:

"There's nothing shameful about going back home. There's no place like home!"

@Kabelo_Damage replied:

"There's nothing wrong with going home."

@Hypocriticker commented:

"As long as she never abondoned her home and family, she's entitled to go back home whenever she feels like it."

@unclesips wrote:

"That's why it is great to build your home better so that you run back to your family whenever things don't go well."

@LwandileLanga1 reacted:

"Wise decision rather than doing things that embarrass you and your family to maintain a lifestyle you can't afford."

@SammyMoseri added:

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with going back home. She will come back stronger."

