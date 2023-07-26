Radio presenter Karabo Ntshweng and her husband David Molotlhanyi left fans wishing they could escape the winter cold

The couple is enjoying a sunny vacation at the Lle aux Benitiers Island, situated on the West Coast of Mauritius

Her supporters were left green with envy, but they also showed the couple love for the amazing content

5FM presenter and her husband, David Molotlhanyi, are chasing summer as they jetted off to the Mauritius islands.

Karabo and her husband enjoyed some time out in the sun and spotted dolphins while sipping cocktails. Image: @karabontshweng

Source: Instagram

Karabo Ntshweng and her husband have fun under the sun

The couple ditched the Mzansi winter cold and are enjoying a sunny vacation at the Lle aux Benitiers Island on Mauritius's West Coast. She left her social media followers green with envy.

"Visiting Lle aux Benitiers Island off the west coast of Mauritius where we spent the day spotting dolphins, snorkelling and drinking more rum than I can remember."

Fans gushed over the couple, with many wishing they were on the island instead of the cold weather of Mzansi

Taking to Karabo's comments section, fans said:

@realxolizondo said:

"This is beautiful, my goodness."

@keamotlokwa said:

"Chasing summer."

@zanelepotelwa said:

"I LOVE THIS."

@masego_c said:

"You deserve this boo boo!"

@camagwini_gini said:

"The life you deserve ke Sana."

@uhope_shabangu said:

"Love the content sis."

@nicole.petersen.923 said:

"Gorgeous. I know you're tempted, but we need you back this side, YOU CAN'T MOVE TO THIS GORGEOUS PLACE."

@oyama_mgojo said:

"What a beautiful way to escape the ghetto that is SA winter."

Karabo gets candid about her change at 5FM

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Karabo opened up about transitioning from the early morning slot to the late-night slot at 5FM.

Karabo Ntshweng is now the host of the 5 Nights timeslot, which airs from Monday through Thursday at 19:00 and 22:00 on 5FM. As of 3 April, Karabo ditched the early morning slot from 04:00-06:00.

"So far the response has been amazing. From listeners and even guests that I have had in such a short space of time. Taking over a show that has had the same host for years is challenging, because listeners develop quite a deep relationship with the host. But so far, everyone has been so warm and lovely and I’m looking forward to all the memories we are about to make!"

