Karabo Ntshweng has taken over the popular 5 Nights timeslot, which airs Monday through Thursday between 19:00 and 22:00 on 5FM

The former YoTV child star began hosting on April 3, leaving her 04:00-06:00 5 Early Morning slot

Briefly News spoke with Karabo, and she opened up about the audience response so far, plus the fears she faced

YoTV child star Karabo Ntshweng recently landed the 5 Nights timeslot on 5FM.

Ntshweng is well-known for her exceptional hosting abilities, whether on TV or radio. Taking over the popular show while celebrating her 20th year in the broadcasting industry is a significant achievement.

Karabo Ntshweng excited to take over 5 Nights time slot on 5FM

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking with Karabo, who opened up about what the new show means for her two-decade-long career.

Karabo stated even though she had been at the radio station for three years, moving to a different slot excited her.

"It’s really such an exciting time for me! I’ve always loved night time radio. It’s so personal, so raw, so entertaining yet also informative, and there’s lots of room to play! I think it’s the perfect platform for the broadcaster I have become over the last couple of years!"

Karabo Ntshweng speaks on 5 Nights audience response

Karabo has already begun hosting 5FM's 5 Nights. According to TimesLIVE, Ntshweng started holding things down on the show on April 3 every Monday – Thursday between 19:00 and 22:00.

Speaking about her experience thus far, Karabo stated that the amazing audience reception she received and her guests, who have been nothing but kind, made her work easy.

"So far the response has been amazing. From listeners and even guests that I have had in such a short space of time. Taking over a show that has had the same host for years is challenging, because listeners develop quite a deep relationship with the host. But so far, everyone has been so warm and lovely and I’m looking forward to all the memories we are about to make!"

Karabo Ntshweng discusses fears of taking over 5 Nights

Ntshweng admitted that she felt worried about changing slots, especially since someone else had run the show for years. She claimed that her three years as a 5FM host gave her the confidence boost to begin a new relationship with her new audience.

"I’ve been at 5FM for three years now so I know the format and audience quite well already and have stood in on various shows. I knew that yes it might take some time to get used to the change but that’s the nature of the game!"

She was also accustomed to waking up in the morning for her 04:00- 06:00 am 5 Early Mornings show, so she was concerned about taking over 5 Nights.

"If anything I was more concerned about my entire routine changing! I’m doing a show now at a time when I’d usually be sleeping! So that’s been quite the change for me but I’m getting used to in now."

Also, the content for the timeslot is quite different, as Karabo must create segments interesting enough for a wide-awake audience.

"It’s absolutely different! You have to think about content that would work for that time, how you’re going to do and talk about things from a fresh perspective that no one has heard during the day. I spend most of the day prepping for the show, and I need to make sure that I’m well rested, prepped and ready for showtime when the evening hits!"

Karabo Ntshweng shares goals for 5 Nights

Karabo, like everyone with big dreams, wants to make a significant accomplishment while hosting 5 Nights. She revealed her plans for the 5FM radio show, saying:

"I want to make impactful memorable radio! It’s still such a powerful medium with the ability to empower, educate and entertain and it’s extremely important for me to make sure everything that comes out of the speaker for the listener, is pure excellence!"

