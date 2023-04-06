Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala was booked as a SuperSport host, and the snaps of her in action are making rounds

The massive milestone came a few days after Khosi was crowned the winner of the reality TV show

Twala's biggest fans were overjoyed when the news broke and showered their favourite with compliments

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala is making more money moves after winning R1.7 million on the show. Even though she hasn't been out of Biggie's house for long, she recently hosted a SuperSport show.

'BBTitans' winner Khosi Twala hosted a SuperSport show, and her fans are over the moon. Image: @khosi_twala

Khosi appears eager to spread her wings as an entertainer and land the showbiz jobs she has always desired, especially now that she is famous.

After winning BBTitans, Khosi has been active on social media and spent time with her family, but no one expected to see her on their television screens again so soon after leaving Biggie's house.

BBTitans winner Khosi Twala appears on SuperSport

On Twitter, @JIdaIKO shared photos of Khosi with a massive SuperSport logo behind her. In the caption, the Twitter user was so proud of Twala:

"Khosi is already on SuperSport, few days after victory. When you see talent just know it won't cost you a dime to appreciate it #BBTitans ✍️"

Khosi Twala's fans proud after she bagged SuperSport hosting gig

According to the website DStv.com Khosi hosted the Coffee with Khosi show on Big Brother Titans, where she dived deep into the housemates' daily activities.

Seeing Khosi professionally host a live television show excited her fans about her plans for her career.

@CAN18109420 said:

"You can say that again. The girl is good at what she learned. #KhosiTwala"

@alufa_joy shared:

"She was born for it. That was what they should do on the show - sell your talent."

@queencasty posted:

"She sold herself and her career in the show so well."

@TebogoMonyeki2 replied:

"The winner keeps on winning."

@SalmaNanyonjo commented:

"Just look at her and how she is standing prettily there. This babe deserves everything because she is blessed and beautiful."

@katayi_kabungo also said:

"Winning looks good on her ❤️"

@joymatsose8494 added:

"This hun is going places. Watch the space."

