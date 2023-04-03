Big Brother Titans came to an end with South African housemate Khosi Twala as the winner

Khosi enjoyed her Big Brother win with her proud family and friends, with her parents struggling to hold back tears

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the reality star and celebrate her achievement as BBTitans comes to a conclusion

Khosi Twala, the winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Titans reality show, has made her parents proud and emotional. Khosi emerged as the winner after several intense weeks of competing against other housemates from South Africa and Nigeria.

In its inaugural season, Big Brother Titans saw competitors from South Africa and Nigeria housed together for the first time. The joint venture was the first of its kind in the Big Brother franchise and proved to be a big success drawing fans from across the whole of Africa. Khosi's victory reverberated around the continent with fans ecstatic for the reality star.

According to an article by News24, Khosi's family were over the moon as the reality star took home the $100 000 (R1.7 million) prize money.

In a recent Instagram post, Khosi said:

"E choke abi e no choke ????"

Khosi Twala's family were elated with her win

Khosi's parents were overjoyed and emotional upon hearing the news of their daughter's win. They expressed their pride in her achievements and the hard work that she put in to win the competition. In a Twitter post by DStv, the family are seen fighting back the tears of joy.

The DStv post read:

Khosi’s parents couldn’t hold back the tears when their girl was announced the ultimate Titan. What a journey ♥️ #BBTitans

Fans react to Khosi's BB Titans win

Fans of the show took to Twitter to congratulate and celebrate Khosi's win as this season of Big Brother came to a close.

@Belinda36336460 said:

"Congratulations to Khosi, she deserves it."

@stellakola_ commented:

"Well done mom and dad ❤️"

@SxySbo posted:

"So beautiful to see. Where is colour"

@Petu_Babes said:

"❤️ Congratulations Khosi"

The Big Brother Titans season concludes

The Big Brother reality show is known for its drama, excitement, and suspense. This season was no exception. Khosi and the other finalists put in much effort and hard work to make it to the finale. Ultimately, Khosi's game strategy and entertainment won her the competition, making her family and fans proud.

Khosi's win is a testament to the fact that hard work and perseverance pay off. Her parents' emotional reaction to her win reflects the love and support that parents have for their children's dreams and aspirations.

