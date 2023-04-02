The Big Brother Titans finale is hours away, and netizens are posting their predictions on social media

A lot of South African fans of the show are rooting for Khosi Twala and want her to win the title for Mzansi

Khosi is contending for the $100,000 (R1.7 million) prize money with heavy hitters like Ebubu Chukwu from Nigeria

'Big Brother Titans' fans predicted that Ebubu Chukwu or Khosi Twala will win the prize money. Image: @thealbinoebubu and @khosi_twala

Today is the final day of the Big Brother Titans competition, and the six finalists are getting dolled for the winner's announcement tonight.

Ebubu, Ipeleng, Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, Yvonne, and Tsatsii are the lucky housemates from Mzansi and Nigeria who have made it to day 76 and stand a chance to win R1.7 million.

The show is trending on Twitter, and fans of the show are soaking up the last few hours and posting who they think will emerge victorious.

Khosi Twala trends for her new hairstyle

Khosi Twala topped trending topics, and locals are crossing their fingers for her. Her over-the-top personality and signature blonde hair have won millions of viewers.

But it looks like she'll be stepping out of the house with black tresses as the hairdressers did not have her favourite hair colour.

See tweets about the Big Brother Titans finale below:

@GirlOnFire001 said:

"Khosi must go shower and wear her finale dress now.I want to see more tears."

@Xoli44000687 stated:

"These hairstylists are lazy. They refused to do Tsatsi style of her choice for FINALE. Khosi is my fav but Ips has a reason to complain."

@Millicent_MJ wrote:

"No please, I really cant wait for the finale show. To see my Khosi cry when her name is called as the winner! We as her fanbase has done the best for our KING. I love and wish her the best after the show."

@HellomissSammie commented:

"My Queen Khosi hair is coming well good. I can’t wait to see her finale dress. My baby is winning today."

@TheBull113 posted:

"Happy Sunday Ebubu. It is the last day that marks the end of a beautiful run. You brought so much love, light and happiness to this show. "

@KhahaTumi commented:

"Khosi is definitely winning tonight. Why is she the only one with a proper hairstyle? It’s giving BB Titans winner 2023."

@Lady_PhinaJ

"I can’t wait to refer to the tweet I made about Khosi winning after a week into the show."

