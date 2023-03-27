Big Brother Titans contestants Thabang, Justin and Blaqboi have all been evicted from the house

Followers of the popular reality show were shocked and sad to see their favourite housemates depart

Six housemates remain and will now head into the finale this week to see who walks away with the grand prize

Blaqboi, Justin, and Thabang have been evicted from 'BBTitans'. Images: @blaqboi_vic, @justinpetersfr, @thabangkmazi

Source: Instagram

Fans were left heartbroken and bewildered as the Big Brother house said goodbye to three more housemates. Thabang, Justin and BlaqBoi all had to bid farewell to their fellow contestants as they were evicted last week.

Fans were shocked at the evictions of Thabang, Justin and Blaqboi

Big Brother Titans has had fans buzzing on all social media platforms this week. The evictions of the three housemates were met with shock across Twitter and viewers were sad to see their faves leave the show.

One user tweeted:

"Justin, Blaqboi and Thabang have been evicted from the show. The last one shocked me tho.#BBTitans #BBmzansi #bigbrother"

Another Twitter user said:

"I still can't get over this eviction. I miss my cute Thabang and handsome Blaqboi. Even our beautiful Justin yohh. No Khobang moments to keep me awake nor long conversations bw Blaqboi and Khosi.Biggie, this is not fair! Rare picture of Khosi and her guys #BBTitans"

Evicted housemates bid farewell

In an article in ZAlebs, the three evicted contestants share their last sentiments, with Blaqboi wishing luck to Kananga Jr. and Khosi, and Thabang expressing his appreciation for getting this far in the competition.

All eyes are on the season finale

The stage is now set for a grand finale to this season's Big Brother as six housemates now remain. Having narrowly survived eviction Khosi, Kananga Jr and Yvonne will join the likes of Ipeleng, Ebubu and Tsatsii in what's poised to be an exciting conclusion.

The TV series took to Instagram to show the remaining housemates:

Final week let’s go Congratulations @thealbinoebubu, @ipeleng_selepe, @kanagajnr, @khosi_twala, @officialtsatsii_ and @yvonne.godswill for making it to the #BBTitans finale!

Since the very beginning, this season's instalment of Big Brother has had viewers of the popular franchise glued to the screens all across the world. Big Brother Titans, a joint venture of South Africa and Nigeria, fans all over Africa have enjoyed getting to know and love the contestants.

All eyes are set on the finale to see who walks away with the $100 000 grand prize.

