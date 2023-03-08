Yaya flew to Nigeria to visit Marvin and their romance seems to be growing outside the Big Brother house

The evicted Big Brother Titans housemates were all smiles as they reunited at the airport in Marvin's home country

Their cute TikTok video went viral and fans are happy that Marvin and Yaya are exploring their relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Yaya flew to Nigeria to visit Marvin after their eviction from the "Big Brother Titans" house. Image: @marvinachi

Source: TikTok

Big Brother Titans viewers lost their minds when they saw that Marvin and Yaya linked up in Nigeria. A week before they were eliminated, their relationship started to blossom on the TV show and millions of people got invested in their love story.

It seems their feelings for each other were genuine because the show partners' reunion made social media users all warm and fuzzy.

Marvin fetches Yaya at the airport and mini vlog goes viral

Marvin shared on TikTok that Yaya was about to land in Nigeria and looked excited as he got ready to go pick her up. Upon Yaya's arrival, the reality TV stars were beaming from ear to ear and kept staring at each other in the viral video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the TikTok video of Marvin and Yaya's reunion in Nigeria below:

@ladytee_90 mentioned:

"Bathong Yaya doesn't waste time."

@nthatisi_wa_mantlama posted:

"Knowing Marvin he probably paid for her travels, you are blessed Marvin."

@asiveslendasomana stated:

"Thank you Marvin for treating Yaya so well, it’s good to witness as SA people."

@veraaowusuacquah commented:

"I have watched it more than five times. I need the likes to come back again."

@adgyeiwaa added:

"I think he has now realized how good she is for him."

@wendyqavane wrote:

"Marvin you are one of a kind with a very good heart God will surely bless every work of your hand."

@missp583 suggested:

"Wow! This is beautiful. Big Brother should consider a spin-off reality show called Housemates after Big Brother, I'm still invested."

@amantlelin said:

"The way I screamed, am happy for you."

'BB Titans': Juicy Jay receives hero’s welcome at Mthatha airport after eviction from Big Brother house

Briefly News reported that Juicy Jay was eliminated from the Big Brother Titans competition and lost out on the $100,000 (R1.8 million) prize money.

A TikTok user, @jayvonnehq, posted a video of Juicy rejoicing with his family at the Mthatha airport in the Eastern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News