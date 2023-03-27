Themba Broly Mabaso is slowly losing popularity among his followers as more details about his break-up with Mpho Wabadimo continue to emerge

The star allegedly squandered the Big Brother Mzansi winner's money leaving her broke, heartbroken and pregnant

Reacting to one of Themba's upcoming gigs, social media users said they will not waste their fuel and money on him

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

It seems Mzansi social media users are on Mpho Wabadimo's side. Peeps have been bashing Themba for what he did to his soon-to-be baby mama.

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Themba Broly is losing fans after his breakup with Mpho Wabadimo. Image: @thembabroly and @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Themba allegedly left the Big Brother Mzansi winner high and dry after spending her money and getting her pregnant.

Mpho Wabadimo confirms breakup and moves back home

Mpho recently left her followers in their feels when she revealed that she is now single and was moving back home to get support from her family. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I'm single again! So this place has become a keeper of memories I want to leave behind. I’m moving to a new place."

Big Brother Mzansi fans turn against Themba Broly

There's no denying that Themba was one of the most loved Big Brother Mzansi housemates. The star was adored by fans who thought his relationship with Mpho was adorable. ZAlebs reports that the talented tattoo artist is slowly losing popularity as more details about his break-up continue to emerge.

Themba Broly's fans recently told him that they will not be attending his upcoming gig following reports that he didn't show up for his magazine cover shoot with Mpho.

Themba Broly's fans threaten to boycott his meet and greet

@LKJulz wrote:

"You can’t keep ghosting GN and posting events with no captions Themba and expect people to jump for you. Give your fans time, speak, and address your fans. Reciprocate the love of the few ghosties you have left. Meet and greet is the last thing. Do the right thing."

@Katlego18657074 added:

"Go meet yourself usiyeke."

Mpho Wa Badimo allegedly blew Big Brother Mzansi R2 million prize money and moved back home, SA shocked

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mpho Wa Badimo has had an unbelievable year and rose to fame after competing in the Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 competition and winning. The Mpho's name remained in the headlines as her relationship with fellow Big Brother Mzansi housemate Themba Broly blossomed outside.

Mpho is currently pregnant with Themba's child but the duo recently split because Themba was allegedly still romantically involved with his other baby mama.

As if things couldn't get any worse, there growing talks that Mpho has spent her R 2 million prize money and had no choice but to move home because she is broke reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News