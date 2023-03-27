Rapper Cassper Nyovest might take Mzansi celebrity boxing international with two fights planned for this year

Fans eagerly await the proposed boxing matches and hope to see Nyovi take on Big Zulu

Nyovest has built a good boxing record with two wins against YouTuber SlikTalk and rapper Priddy Ugly

Cassper Nyovest looks to return to boxing with a bang! Images: @casspernyovest

Rapper and businessman, , has alluded to taking his celebrity boxing campaign to the global stage. The Bana Ba Stout hitmaker shared on Twitter that he might be having two matches in the future, one of which being international.

Answering a fan on Twitter, he said:

Later on in the year. Might have 2 fights this year. 1 out the country and 1 in SA.

Cassper's celebrity boxing might go global

While the details of the bouts have not been made clear as yet, Nyovi has stated that the matches would be later this year and that his focus is currently on making music, fashion, and business.

He wrote:

"I’m concentrating on making music right now to be honest so Hakits. Music, fashion and business. I’ll probably fight later this year . I’ll get back to the gym in 2 months or so and we’ll see who want smoke."

Fans want to see Cassper VS Big Zulu

Fans reacted with happiness and praise at the news, with many calling for Nyovi to take on fellow hip-hop star Big Zulu. The two had been speculated to be the next headline fixture in Cassper's boxing events.

One user said:

"Big Zulu wants the smoke"

Nyovest took the celebrity boxing world by storm by knocking out controversial youtuber and entertainment vlogger SlikTalk in a historic first for South African boxing. Since then he has gone on to register a loss against singer NaakMusiQ and a unanimous win against musician Priddy Ugly.

