It seems like Cassper Nyovest's passed on his dancing talent to his son Khotso Phoolo and Mzansi is here for it

The rapper's baby mama Thobeka Majozi posted a video Khotso performing at a family event on social media

The clip was a hit and netizens were amazed that the 2-year-old jamming to his dad's song had rhythm

Khotso Phoolo's dance video taken at a family event went viral on social media. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

We all know that Cassper Nyovest is an incredibly gifted artist and has managed to amass a fortune from his talents. As if that's not enough, the rapper is raising a child prodigy that copied his genes.

Thobeka Majozi posts wholesome video of Khotso Phoolo

The mother of Cassper's son Thobeka Majozi is usually very private but shared an adorable video of Khotso Phoolo busting some dance moves on her socials. Khotso was surrounded by other children who hyped him up during his performance. She captioned the video:

"We all know very well this ain’t my work. I’m just the mom to this 2-year-old."

Thobeka still protected her son's face from Mzansi as the video only shows the rear view of Khotso.

Watch Cassper's son dancing in the TikTok video below:

SA rates Khotso's dance moves in the comments

@jacintangobese said:

"Lol, it’s definitely not you sis, you’re a sponsor."

@lolakyle_ mentioned:

"I feel like he needs the pondo as well."

@Palesa Moeti stated:

"We can tell the dad had that global citizen performance on repeat, he ain’t slick."

@Ndlunkulu wrote:

"To my pride, he definitely is his father's son."

@Nkgamo added:

"No for a toddler he really does have serious moves, dlala Simba."

@Dionne posted:

"Like father like son."

@Thatoyaona commented:

"We don’t even have to ask who’s the dad."

@mukelanismanzini: said:

"The Apple didn’t Fall too far from the tree."

