Thobeka Majozi has been hailed for keeping her private life away from social media despite having all the resources to show off

The stunner, who is more popularly known for being rapper Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama, left social media users salivating with her recent post

The mother of one showed off her perfect curves in a figure-hugging mini dress at the premiere of The Real Housewives of Durban

Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama Thobeka Majozi managed to keep a low profile despite rumourmongers monitoring her every move for the latest gossip.

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi wowed her followers with stunning pictures. Image: @casspernyovest and @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

The media personality rarely shares personal information on her social media pages and she doesn’t let fans know her every move.

Thobeka Majozi makes rare appearance at The Real Housewives of Durban premiere

Thobeka Majozi had her followers grinning from ear to ear when she graced them with an appearance. Khotso’s mom stepped out to attend the premiere of The Real Housewives of Durban.

According to ZAlebs, Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama oozed elegance in a stunning mini dress. She completed the look with peep-toe heels and gorgeous hair. She captioned the post:

"Same game, different level. ."

Social media users laud Thobeka Majozi

Peeps loved Thobeka's simple but elegant look. Many flocked to her post to leave flattering comments.

@minniedlamini said:

"You looked amazing."

@loloskloset commented:

"Just gorgeous."

@sibzxmona wrote:

"Gorgeous! I so wish I could watch you on TV every week."

@gabisile.xx added:

"One thing about you, Umuhle so calm, unproblematic."

