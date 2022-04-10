The celebrity boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ had viewers on the edge of their seats

The hype buildup before the match was carefully curated by Cassper and Naak to create an event that had everyone's attention

Despite losing to the actor and musician, Cassper was hailed as the real winner for creating something exciting for South Africa

The gloves are off, the match is over and the final bell has sounded. Once all was said and done and the dust had settled. Mzansi looked back at the hype surrounding the celebrity boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ.

Despite losing the boxing match, Mzansi agrees that Cassper was the real winner for creating so much excitement. Photo credit: @iamnaakmusiq, @casspernyovest

The majority of people online, including major celebrities had their colours pinned on Cassper to win the match, however, to add the excitement of the evening, the underdog NaakMusiQ ended up taking home the silverware.

Mzansi is in complete agreement that the boxing match was top entertainment and the buildup had created so much hype, fortunately for Cassper he delivered and had South Africans on the edge of their seats.

Here is what Mzansi had to say about the amazing boxing match

@mosman_sa:

"Cassper has the whole county watching Boxing now thats power, whether you don't like him or not, you gotta respect that man."

@NgobeniTee:

"Cassper Nyovest got South Africa talking about boxit we don't give this guy enough credit #CelebCity #CassperVsNaakMusiq #suncity."

@TumeloMogwera:

"Love him or hate him but this guy is a Pioneer, He has changed the game forever, he will go down as one of the Greatest Businessmen of note."

@Uncertified404:

"I have to admit, Cassper losing the fight was good for the country. We were never going to get a break if he had won."

@LeuLion:

"#CassperVsNaakMusiq Casper threw more punches but Naak had stamina and that helped him secure that W. lol it’s tricky in the ring."

