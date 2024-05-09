After two red cards this season, Edmilson Dove's career has been called into question by former Amakhosi defender Mokete Tsotetsi

The Mozambican defender has captained the side this season, but he has missed matches due to suspension, while his contract expires at the end of June 2024

Amakhosi fans are divided over Dove's Chiefs career, as many feel he is too valuable to lose, while others want to see him leave the club

Due to his bad disciplinary record this season, Mozambican Edmilson Dove could be heading towards a Kaizer Chiefs exit.

Although Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson disagreed with Dove's dismissal during the 2-2 draw against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, 7 May 2024, the defender has two red cards this season.

Mokete Tsotetsi blasted Edmilson Dove's discipline

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Tsotetsi said Dove has missed crucial matches, such as their 2-1 victory over SuperSport United on Friday, 27 April, due to suspension.

Tsotetsi said:

"He has been playing, and they need him to play more, but he has to serve suspensions at a crucial time in the season, which affects the team in a way. The coach needs every player because they are trying to finish in the top eight."

Amakhosi faithful are divided over Dove

Dove's future at the Amakhosi has divided fans as many admire the 29-year-old while others feel the player, whose contract expires at the end of June, should leave.

Ngomane Mabindzela says Chiefs suffer from ill-discipline:

"There's no order in this team. Everyone rules themselves, and I doubt these Chiefs players listen to the coaches."

Madue Tebza backs Dove:

"Yes, he has his weaknesses, but he's the most dedicated player. He's a good defender; he needs good guidance and self-discipline. I think Chiefs still need him."

Piet Mapidos wants Dove to leave:

"Dove needs to be on the transfer list. Just a lack of self-discipline; you can't receive red card after red card."

Hopkins M Mahuma says Dove can only blame himself:

"He should be punished."

Rodney Beenie Nyakutombwa supports Dove:

"It's football; look at the best players like Sergio Ramos and Paul Scholes; he's a defender, so it's bound to happen."

