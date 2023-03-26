The Wife star Zikhona Sodlaka is a mother to a two-year-old and the doting mother can't keep calm

The award-winning actress celebrated her baby boy's trip around the sun with a special Paw Patrol-themed birthday party

She also penned a heartfelt tribute talking about how the time flies and still remembers the first day with Luphawu

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zikhona Sodlaka's baby boy Luphawu Sodlaka is a year older and mommy pulled out all the stops on her son's special day.

'Blood & Water' actress Zikhona Sodlaka recently celebrated her son Luphawu’s birthday. Image: @luphawusodlaka.

Source: Instagram

The actress who welcomed her baby boy in 2021 shared a glimpse of how they marked his birthday in a sweet Instagram post.

Zikhona Sodlaka shares stunning video from son Luphawu's 2nd birthday

According to TimesLIVE, the lovely mom headed to her Instagram page to share how they celebrated her son Luphawu's special day. The event was nothing short of amazing. The colourful event was Paw Patrol themed and from the looks of things fun was had.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The former The Wife also poured her heart out in a touching tribute on the same post. She noted that she has enjoyed every bit of motherhood. She also thanked those who have helped her raise her boy through their tips. She wrote:

"@luphawusodlaka He’s TWO guys!!!! A whole entire TWO year old. A toddler Ke sana.

Took me forever to finally put this together only because I couldn’t believe how far we are from the 1 day old, 1 year old. Oh my oh my. Motherhood and its bravery

Honestly, thank u to the one hundred Moms I call on to ask about flu meds, swimming lessons, which cartoon to watch and which to not watch, and how to teach him anything. Etc. It really takes a village. Enkosi kubo bonke oomakazi noomalume."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly trying to legally change son’s name from Wolf to Aire due to regret

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly on a legal journey to change their son's name from Wolf Webster to Aire Webster.

TMZ reports that they obtained the legal documents stating that the parents agreed that it was time to have Wolf recognised as Aire legally. Wolf has always been referred to as Aire since Kylie gave birth to him on February 02.

The legal documents TMZ got their hands on said Kylie and Travis regret the name "Wolf" because they found the name unsuitable for him after spending some time with their child. Wolf's parents said Aire sounds better and fits him the most. For the couple, Aire reportedly means "Lion of God," despite popular belief that it's a slang word for male genitalia, reported Page Six.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News