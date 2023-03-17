Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to legally change their son's name from Wolf to Aire despite backlash for its slang meaning

News outlets claimed they obtained legal documents stating that Kylie and Travis regret giving their child the name Wolf

Twitter users said it's time for American law to impose a limit on changing a child's name, particularly for indecisive celebrities

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly on a legal journey to change their son's name from Wolf Webster to Aire Webster.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly regretting naming their child Wolf. Image: @kyliejenner/Instagram and Frazer Harrison

TMZ reports that they obtained the legal documents stating that the parents agreed that it was time to have Wolf recognised as Aire legally. Wolf has always been referred to as Aire since Kylie gave birth to him on February 02.

Why are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott legally changing Wolf's name to Aire?

The legal documents TMZ got their hands on said Kylie and Travis regret the name "Wolf" because they found the name unsuitable for him after spending some time with their child. Wolf's parents said Aire sounds better and fits him the most. For the couple, Aire reportedly means "Lion of God," despite popular belief that it's a slang word for male genitalia, reported Page Six.

Netizens criticise Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for legally renaming Wolf as Aire

Under @PopBase's tweet announcing the news, people suggested that celebrities should be prohibited from giving their children unusual names. Netizens said celebs changing their kids' names whenever they feel like it encourages them to continue making up names that do not make sense.

@honestsportz said:

"It’s disgraceful how often celebrities change their kids' names. There is no reason for them to pick such an outlandish name in the first place, but there is even less of a reason to change it. This is a human being, not a toy for them to play with."

@vuomet shared:

"Why can't anyone have common names anymore? A simple Jacob or Mario would be nice."

@folkmoreoutsold posted:

"Rich people problems."

@lord_orr replied:

"These names get worse over the years, and people think they are being “clever” with the names like bruh no, pick a normal name for once. It’s mainly celebrities doing this."

@jiniahjean commented:

"There should be a legal limit to how often you can change your child’s name. There should be a question about someone’s parenting if they changed their child’s name three times now. A talk about identity crisis must be had."

@sunisheaven also said:

"It would be hilarious if the judge dismissed the case, and he would be called wolf for the rest of his life."

