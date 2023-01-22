Kylie Jenner finally revealed what her son looks like on Instagram almost a year after he was born

She also posted his new official name after she and Travis Scott decided that his previous Wolf didn't suit him

Social media users said her genes were strong because all her children looked like her instead of Travis

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kylie Jenner posts pictures of her son. Image: @kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

Pictures of Kylie Jenner's son Aire Webster broke the internet as the world finally got to see his face.

The beauty mogul gave birth to Aire Webster on February 2, 2022, and people could not believe she finally introduced him to the world.

The unique name reportedly means "Lion of God" and netizens bantered about its supposed pronunciation. Aire was initially named Wolf Jacques, but Kylie posted on March 21, 2022, that it wasn't his name anymore, reported People.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fans noticed that Kylie and Travis Scott's two children, Stormie and Aire have weather-inspired names, and they joked the next sibling should be named Thunder.

Comments from social media about Kylie's son Aire Webster

@Melvickers99 mentioned:

"All that secrecy for a name I can’t even pronounce."

@bbarbpalace posted:

"Kylie named her son Aire and her daughter Stormi. All that’s left is for Khloe to name her son Flame."

@eraofaqueen said:

"When you realise that Kylie Jenner’s son’s name is actually nice and not some weirdo thing!"

@blunts_so_notorious added:

"Her genes are strong none of them looks like Travis."

@sablegiveslife stated:

"None of those kids look like Travis Scott and that's all imma say."

@aht_its_with_a_z said:

"For the people saying he looks like Kylie, Kylie doesn’t even look like Kylie."

@masterbruce1 added:

"She had been hiding him for so long I forgot she had a son."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Split Again After the Holidays: “Remain Friends and Great Co-Parents”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly parted ways for the second time after the two celebrities rekindled their romance in 2020.

A source close to the TV personality and the Texas-born rapper told Us Weekly, Kylie and Travis have called it quits again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News