South African actress and philanthropist Nomzamo Mbatha spent her Christmas with Oprah Winfrey and her family

The gossip and news page MDNews shared the picture of them in their Christmas theme on Twitter

Many netizens weighed in on Nomzamo spending Christmas with the American host and TV producer

Nomzamo Mbathaspends Christmas with Oprah Winfrey and her family in America. Image: @oprah, @nomzamo_m

The actress Nomzamo Mbatha hailing from KwaMashu, made headlines after she spent her Xmas this year far away from her family in South Africa.

Nomzamo spends Christmas with Oprah Winfrey

On Christmas Day, families get together and spend that day as a family and enjoy festivities, but that was not the case with Mbatha. The internationally acclaimed actress trended on social media after news of spending Xmas day with American TV host and producer Oprah Winfrey.

A photo of them posing with Oprah's family was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews.

They wrote:

"Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates Christmas with Oprah Winfrey."

See the post below:

The American host also posted the photo on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"Merry Christmas from our home to yours! Y’all know it’s a Purple holiday up in here. My gift to everyone this year is @thecolorpurple, now playing in all theaters. May you laugh, cry, expand your heart, REJOICE."

Mzansi weighs in

See some of the comments regarding Nomzamo spending Christmas with Winfrey's family below:

@Mpendukoluthuli questioned:

"Where is the school of that satan Oprah?"

@visse_ss said:

"She sold her soul."

@LadyZee50165267 wrote:

"Oprah and purple tjoooo. This woman is madly in love with this colour."

@TumiGabuza mentioned:

"I really love Oprah, but there is no way I could feel comfortable Around her, let alone be on the same table and having conversation with her, I will be uncomfortable the whole time, but usistrong ugal."

@Brownskin_Girlz shared:

"Yoh she's now under a ritual."

@Ghostnoreturn commented:

"That time she has signed an NDA."

@amanda_213_ responded:

"That must be boring."

Nomzamo Mbatha attends Eddie Murphey's movie premier

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomzamo Mbatha recently rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's elite.

The actress attended the premiere of Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross' upcoming Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane. Mzansi showed love to Nomzamo, fawning over her flawless beauty at the event's red carpet.

