Music pioneer DJ and his family looked dolled up for Christmas on social media

The star's wife, Gugu Khathi, posted pictures of their family celebrating Xmas on her Instagram page

Many of her followers and celebs wished them a Merry Christmas and wrote heartfelt messages

The Khathi's celebrated their Christmas Day in style. Image: @gugu.khathu

Source: Instagram

Record label owner and music producer DJ Tira and his family posted photos of themselves in their Xmas matching sets recently, shortly after the music pioneer shared online that he is dedicating it to resting and spending time with his loved ones this festive season.

DJ Tira and his family celebrate Christmas

It's jingle bell time, and the Khathi sure understood the assignment as they celebrated Christmas in style and as a family. Not so long ago, DJ Tira's wifey, Gugu Khathi, shared multiple images of herself and their loved ones on her Instagram page.

Gugu captioned the pics:

"Merry Christmas to you and your family! I hope this festive season brings you abundant joy, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones. May your home be filled with warmth and laughter, and may the spirit of Christmas bring you peace and happiness. Wishing you a magical holiday filled with love, gratitude, and unforgettable memories. Merry Christmas from The Khathis."

See the post below:

Fans and Celeb wrote Xmas messages

Many netizens and celebs poured their Christmas messages on Gugu's comment section. See some of the responses below:

pearlmodiadie wrote:

"Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family."

nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Merry Christmas family."

amandadupont commented:

"Love this."

teekaygoldfish shared:

"Merry Christmas to my Sugar family, stay blessed."

mrs_ngobz mentioned:

"Merry Xmas Fam."

mcaronxumz complimented:

"Beautiful."

mbali_mababes replied:

"I hope everyone got this colour theme correct. Merry Christmas."

