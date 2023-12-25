The festive season rush sees a lot of entertainers booked and busy attending various gigs locally and internationally

But Durban-based DJ and entrepreneur DJ Tira sees this as an opportunity to rest and spend time with his family

Immediately after Christmas lunch, he will return to rocking crowds as the festive season gigs pile up

DJ Tira has shared what he will be up to this festive season. Image: @djtira

As much as the festive season is the perfect opportunity for musicians and DJs to secure the bags, DJ Tira has opted to spend at least one week with his family.

DJ Tira shares festive season plans

According to ZiMoja, DJ Tira has shared what the remainder of his festive season looks like. He also mentioned that he and his wife decided to dedicate at least a week to their family, doing things their children like to do.

His family consists of his wife, Gugu Khathi, and their two children, Chase Khathi and Chichi Khathi.

"When one gets to sit at home and spend time with family, it becomes a bonus. My wife knows I enjoy cooking. and she also does the things in the kitchen."

Tira to fulfil his festive duties after

DJ Tira also mentioned to the publication that he plans to be the one holding the forte at the grill. He mentioned how the loud noises which come from the laughs and cheers of his extended family bring him joy.

Here's a recent picture of Tira and his mother.

However, it will not be about resting because, after Christmas lunch, he will return to his Deejaying duties. Tira has become a household name thanks to his 20-year-long career.

Even in the age of Amapiano, Tira stuck true to his Gqom roots and is still a big name in the music industry.

DJ Tira parts ways with his manager Msenzisto

In a previous report from Briefly News, record label owner DJ Tira fired his manager of nine years, Senzo Shezi, also known as Msenzizto.

In a statement he released, Tira mentioned that he fired Msenzisto for misusing Afrotainment's funds. He also assured their clients, partners and stakeholders that Senzo's departure won't affect the quality or delivery of their service.

