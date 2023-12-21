Comedian Tol AS$ Mo and his wife, Mome Mahlangu, are back together after their messy breakup

The pair are gearing up to celebrate Christmas together again as a family after their divorce

Mome said they planned to enjoy the festive season as a family without any travelling

Tol AS$ Mo and Mome Mahlangu confirmed that they are back together after their divorce. Image: @tolassmothegamer, @mrsmome.m

Couple Mo and Mome Mahlangu are enjoying the festive season together after the comedian confirmed on social media that he and his wife have rekindled their love.

Mo and Mome will celebrate Christmas as a family

The comedian and his wife have been making headlines quite a lot this year following their messy breakup, which Mo had announced on the internet that they are getting a divorce.

This came after his sexual abuse case, which he won that model Lerato Moloi opened. The pair has overcome the storm and are set to celebrate Christmas together again as a family.

According to ZiMoja, Mome shared that they had planned not to travel this festive season as they have always done this as a family.

She said:

"Mo is in an out of town with work. Our plans are mostly to be outdoors in our area. We live in the wilderness with lots of outdoor activities to entertain the kids, which helps with our healing.

"Reflecting on the challenges we faced this year, a sense of tranquility is exactly what our minds, bodies, and souls need. We've engaged in various activities together, rediscovering the things we enjoyed before our separation. Our time has been dedicated to bonding with our extended family and cherished friends."

She also mentioned that they usually spend Christmas at their home, invite their close family members, and cook up a storm:

"This holiday season, we're sticking to our usual customs. On Christmas Eve night, we embark on the age-old tradition of cooking, followed by watching Christmas movies. Some family members join us overnight, creating a joyful atmosphere. This time of year holds significance for us as it revolves around cherished moments with family, relaxation, and visits to our loved ones."

