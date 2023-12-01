Comedian Tall AS$ Mo and his wife, Mome Mahlangu, have confirmed their relationship status

Tall AS$ Mo said he is glad that he and Mome Mahlangu have worked things out. Image: @tallassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

Comedian Tall AS$ Mo has shared that he and his wife, Mome Mahlangu, have sorted things out between them.

The Mahlangu's get back together

In an Instagram post where he shared a recent picture of them, Tall AS$ Mo confirmed their relationship status.

He expressed happiness that they were able to save their marriage despite the drama he caused in recent months. In his post, Mo said:

"We have had so many ups and downs, but love conquers all. I'm so blessed to have you back in my life I'm truly grateful for God's mercy upon our marriage. Till death do us part forever, and always, love you."

Mzansi scratches their heads after this revelation

The couple had been making headlines after their separation scandal, where Tall AS$ Mo said he was traumatised by black women.

Fast forward to a few months later, Mome went on Instagram live with Mo, and they were all cosy.

Social media was left divided by this, with many saying they are glad that the couple worked things out while others scratched their heads.

vfreshflower

"I hope you learn wena Mongezi, not to bash your woman on social media for attention. When you're having problems handle them like a man stop being an attention seeking boy here. Wa re lapisa. Momo o mosadi ausi. We applaud you. Dilo tse are not easy to live with."

moshendiki shared:

“What God has put together, no man can put asunder “

candiceisaacsebele joked:

"In my next life, I wanna be as calm as Mome in every situation and just let God do what he does best."

supasus laughed:

"Mjolo the dating we need to stay outta people's relationships, but congrats, big homie."

