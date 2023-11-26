Tol AS$ Mo was headed for Splitsville with his wife, Mome Mahlangu, after being falsely accused of sexual assault by Lerato Moloi

The South African comedian was open with the public during his separation from his wife, Mome Mahlangu

A recent video on social media made people think that Mome Mahlangu and Tol AS$ Mo may have made amends

Tol AS$ Mo was happily married to Mome Mahlangu. Their marriage was badly affected when Mo was accused of sexual assault by Lerato Moloi.

Tol As$ Mo and Mome Mahlangu looked cosy and happy together in a new video. Image: @mrsmome.m

Tol AS$ Mo won his court case that proved him innocent. He then opened up that the accusations levelled against him by Lerato Moloi traumatised him and made him not want to be with black women anymore.

Tol AS$ Mo and Mome Mahlangu look cosy in the video

A video of X shows Mome Mahlangu on Instagram Live. In the clip shared by @MDNEWss, Mome got a peck on the cheek from Tol AS$ Mo.

Watch the clip:

SA chimes in on Tol AS$ and Mome Mahlangu

Online users had many questions after the comedian made a strong stance about never dating black women. Read what people said:

@bozzie_t commented:

"This is so sweet man."

@Cvannistelroij threw shade:

"His trauma counselor is elite. He got over his phobia of black women in such a short space of time."

@BoyceMathebula remarked:

"The matters of two people must not be entered."

@Always_Khanyisa wrote:

"I know first hand that the streets aren't nice BUT to go back to a famous person who publicly embarrassed you and other black women is crazy business."

@HerMagnificenc was harsh:

"I’m gonna need her to choose herself this man went public with a new woman and spoke ill about Mome now she’s busy giggling like a crackhead."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Girl was always gonna take her man back."

Tol As$ Mo was ready for comedy come back

After winning his court case against Lerato, Toll AS$ Mo was eager to get back on the comedy scene. The Entertainer said he had much more life experiences to draw from.

Fans confused by Tall AS$ Mo's move to being a prophet

Briefly News previously reported that Mongezi Mahlangu decided to drop a bombshell and leave everyone stunned with his quick move from being a sangoma to being a man of God.

After being falsely accused of sexual assault by model Lerato Moloi, Tall AS$ Mo made his comeback to the entertainment industry.

The comedian also sued the police and ministers within the legal system regarding his legal battle with Moloi. Now, Mahlangu has decided to leave his fans and followers shocked with his recent stunt of transitioning to a prophet.

