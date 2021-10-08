Mome Mahlangu has announced that she and hubby Tol Ass Mo have expanded their property ownership with a brand new house

The celeb penned a caption filled with gratitude, thanking God for blessing her and her family with such a beautiful home

Mome also mentioned the desire to use the property to plant herbs that will help her grow her wellness business

Mome Mahlangu has shared with her followers that her family added a second Mahlanguville property to their name. The reality star wrote a sweet message showing off the specs of the new home and thanked her ancestors for this blessing.

Mome Mahlangu has shared the exciting news that she and hubby have purchased a new property. Image: @mrsmome.m

Source: Instagram

Mome and her husband Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu have just become one house richer. Mome is currently running a successful weight loss business while the comedian has just returned from an ancestral calling and completed his training to become a sangoma, according to kaya959.

Mome took to Instagram to share the exciting news that the Mahlangu family has purchased another property. Describing her new house and her future plans for the yard, she wrote:

"#Mahlanguville 2 a small holding with 5 properties in a private estate with 3 Hectors of land, 1 hector for the family home , 1 hector for the animals, looking at planting half of Moringa to create more wellness products for your health . The other half will be for vegetables ..."

Followers used her comments as a platform to congratulate her on the big purchase.

@dinneratmatlohas wrote:

"Mome what a beautiful home, tranquillity and peaceful. Congratulations fam."

@lihle_hle27 commented:

"beautiful home,wooooaaw!! Congratulations,continued blessings!! I love this"

@mg_mbambisa added:

"Congratulations to you as a family. Honestly Mome I must commend you on being authentic and consistent with regards to your faith and prayers. We wish you nothing but the best."

@presffish wrote:

"Content, we are here for such content. So inspirational. Well done to you and your husby! #Blackexcellence"

