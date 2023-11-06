Comedian Mongezi 'Tall A$S Mo' Mahlangu has now ventured to be a prophet, moving from being a sangoma

A clip of the comedian and rapper preaching at an unknown church was shared on Twitter, and it went viral

Netizens were stunned by the comedian's move, and some laughed about how he moved from being a sangoma

Tall AS$ Mo is now a prophet. Image: @tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Mongezi Mahlangu decided to drop a bombshell and leave everyone stunned with his quick move from being a sangoma to being a man of God.

After being falsely accused of sexual assault by model Lerato Moloi, Tall AS$ Mo made his comeback to the entertainment industry.

The comedian also sued the police and ministers within the legal system regarding his legal battle with Moloi. Now, Mahlangu has decided to leave his fans and followers shocked with his recent stunt of transitioning to a prophet.

A clip of the comedian was shared on social media by an X user, @NalaThokozane. In the clip, Tall AS$ Mo is seen preaching with a fellow pastor wearing his church prophet attire during a church service.

The user captioned the clip:

"TolAssMo appears to have moved on from being a sangoma to being a prophet."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens respond to Tall AS$ Mo's move from being a sangoma

Shortly after the clip circulated on social media, fans of Mongezi flooded the comment section and shared their opinions regarding him now being a prophet:

@SaneleW2 joked:

"Lol, that was a quick move."

@unethicalz mocked the comedian:

"He must just drink depression pills, finish."

@Lebzino said:

"He's not okay upstairs."

@MakiMarish commented:

"There's a thin line between mental illness and religion."

@PGalatians67 mentioned:

"I cannot take him seriously, to me, he’s always gonna be a comedian."

@Ootyhopho wrote:

"What a very confused soul."

@KutuDave replied:

"As long as he’s happy & eating, go deeper, man of God."

@VuyelwaDeSousa responded:

"He’s so lost and confused, isono."

Mo attacks Rosie on Podcast And Chill

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tall AS$ Mo made unsavoury remarks about Rosie Motene. He called the activist satan's child and many other mean labels.

Women For Change even dragged Mo for the interview. But they also took aim at the hosts for giving Mo the platform to spew the hurtful words.

Source: Briefly News