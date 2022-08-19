Toll Azz Mo has taken to Twitter to share the path forward with his followers after being found not guilty of sexual assault charges levelled against him

This comes after Lerato exposed Mo on Twitter for doing inappropriate things to her on the set of a television series they were working on

Netizens have flocked to Toll Azz Mo's comments section to advise him on his next steps, with many agreeing that he should sue Lerato Moloi

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Toll Azz has finally spoken out about the sexual assault allegations made by Lerato Moloi. This comes after the court of law cleared his name.

Toll Azz Mo has finally gotten candid about his experience when he got falsely accused of sexual assault. Image: @tolassmothegamer and @leratommoloi

Source: Instagram

Mo took to Twitter to share a statement with his followers. He stated that he was relieved to have finally been vindicated because the situation had harmed not only him but also his family. He said that the accusations had even negatively affected his mental health. He intends to sue Lerato Moloi in court.

"I am currently pursuing charges of slander, defamation of character as well as malicious prosecution and civil charges to cover total legal costs incurred and comprehensive loss of income suffered during this time."

On Twitter, Toll Azz Mo shared the following statement:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens react to Toll Azz Mo's statement

@_Luumz said:

"Sue her for every penny she has bro, anye nyi!!"

@Leonard22408623 wrote:

"This is where I confidently step in to support u as the court proved that u're innocent Court of opinions (social media) are wrong Please focus on the litigation so that u can get ur life back but I wish u can sue for lifetime losses Congratulations are in order "

@mokapiisaac shared:

"This proves nothing, truth will always find a way in the long run.afterall this is south Africa."

@inini_ndini posted:

"I totally get you my brother. I once went through th same ordeal. Its hell i you it ddnt drag for as long as yours did and th woman in question later dropped th charges, i however ddnt pursue th matter any further i jus wanted it to b over so i could mov on with my life. Kip th"

@AlExtraBM added:

"Court is enough, what's with the emphasis of mentioning "of law" Kanti which other courts vindicates alleged criminals? "

The case has been pending since 2018, but according to IOL, Lerato stated that the heinous act occurred in 2014. They were in Paarl on the set of a television series they were working on.

Nota Baloyi plans to start a family in 2023: “May the Lord bless me with many daughters”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi is finally making headlines for the right reasons, but at what cost when he is still dissing his ex-wife Berita?

Nota revealed on Twitter that he plans to start a family in 2023. He then expressed his desire to have daughters while also shading Berita in the same sentence. He stated that he wants to have daughters in order to earn back his grandfather's "wasted cattle." Berita and Nota are currently going through a divorce.

Nota even responded to a commenter who said that if Berita had children with him, it would have been difficult for her to leave the marriage. Nota replied that he does not trap women with children.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News