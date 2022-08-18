Social media has been buzzing following reports that comedian and singer Mongezi Mahlangu, known as Toll Azz Mo, has been acquitted of the sexual assault charges levelled against him by Lerato Moloi

The model and actress caused a stir when she claimed that Toll Azz Mo assaulted her while working together in Paarl

Peeps have flocked the timeline to show support for Moloi despite losing the case; many blamed the justice system, which they claimed is "biased"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Social media have rallied behind Lerato Moloi in the wake of a court judgement that acquitted Mongezi "Toll Azz Mo" Mahlangu, who she accused of sexual assault.

Social media users are rallying behind Lerato Moloi after losing her case against Toll Azz Mo. Image: @MusaKhawula and @leratommoloi.

Source: UGC

This comes following a report that was posted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula stating that the sexual assault charges against the comedian have been dropped.

Musa Khawula added that Mahlangu is gearing up for a lawsuit against Moloi, who falsely accused him. Twitter has been awash with mixed reactions from fans. Some said Lerato Moloi should be arrested for the false accusations, while many rallied behind the model.

Social media users are arguing that the only reason Toll Azz Mo has been acquitted is because there is no sufficient evidence, not because he is innocent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@ibanathi said:

"We believe you Lerato Moloi❤️ S.A courts have a long history of exonerating guilty rapists! We need never forget in this country justice is for those who can afford great legal representation and the wealthy."

@Dk_CBD added:

"Just because someone wasn't found guilty doesn't mean they didn't commit the crime,it might be there was not enough evidence or the prosecutor failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his guilty. Or simply in mst cases in SA judges are being bought easily now. #Lerato Moloi."

@_TumiMS commented:

"With all we know about abuse and the SA justice system, I refuse to climb onto the bandwagon of bashing Lerato Moloi. Acquittal is not necessarily evidence for innocence!"

Berita asks for strength amid messy divorce from Nota Baloyi, fans send her prayers: "Be strong sis"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Berita has had enough of her estranged husband, Nota Baloyi's Twitter rants. The afro-soul singer who has remained mum as her husband goes on a Twitter rant has asked God for strength.

The star has been hogging headlines a lot lately, thanks to her husband, Nota Baloyi's tweets. The singer revealed a few weeks ago that she moved out of their matrimonial home earlier this year.

According to TimesLIVE, the star had her fans concerned when she took to her Twitter page to post a cryptic post. She said God will grant her strength.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News