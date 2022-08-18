Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her timeline to share her thoughts on the country's justice system seemingly after its recent ruling on Toll A$$ Mo's case

The comedian was fully acquitted after Lerato Moloi accused him of forcing himself on her in 2018 while on set of a TV show

After entertainment blogger Musa Khawula reported that Toll is preparing to sue Lerato, Ntsiki, who has been sued a couple of times shared that the justice system is being abused

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her opinion on Mzansi's justice system. Unprovoked, the controversial media personality blasted the people who abuse the justice system on Thursday, 18 August.

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on the country's justice system. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

It is not clear whether she was reacting to the news of Toll A$$ Mo's acquittal in his case against Lerato Moloi. Lerato accused the comedian of forcing himself on her in March 2018 while on set of a TV series.

Ntsiki Mazwai has been sued a couple of times for making controversial statements on her timeline. Taking to Twitter, the Unpopular Opinion host tweeted:

"There is a blatant abuse of the justice system....."

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared that the comedian is set to file charges of slander, defamation of character as well as civil charges, among other things, against Lerato.

Lerato's name is topping the trends list after it surfaced on the micro-blogging app that Toll has been found not guilty. Reacting to Ntsiki, @OriginsIndabuko said:

"It's a system, just like any other, it's usually designed for a purpose."

Ntsiki Mazwai shades Miss SA for twanging her Tsonga surname

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her two cents on the way the newly-crowned Miss South Africa pronounces her surname. The opinionated media personality was reacting to a clip of Ndavi Nokeri twanging her surname.

The short video of the model, who is Tsonga, is doing the rounds on the timeline. She was introducing herself as the country's reigning queen.

Taking to Twitter to react to the clip shared by a tweep who accused Ndavi of pronouncing her Tsonga surname in English, Ntsiki Mazwai commented:

"I see why they chose her.... Sho mlungu wethu."

Source: Briefly News